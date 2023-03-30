Have Your Say On The Resale Right For Visual Artists Bill

The Chairperson of the Social Services and Community Committee is now calling for submissions on the Resale Right for Visual Artists Bill.

The bill seeks to establish an Artist Resale Royalty scheme in New Zealand. The scheme would enable artists to receive a royalty payment when their artwork is resold on the secondary art market.

Article 17.46 of the Free Trade Agreement between New Zealand and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland requires an Artist Resale Royalty scheme to be established in New Zealand. This must be established within two years of the Free Trade Agreement coming into force in 2023. The resale right would be available to New Zealand citizens and residents; as well as citizens, residents, and subjects of a reciprocating country.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

The closing date for submissions is yet to be determined. Make a submission on the bill here.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

