Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief From Tomorrow

Friday, 31 March 2023, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government.

“Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise and New Zealand has not been immune. That’s why the Government is focused on helping kiwi families with extra cost of living support,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“In tough times, it’s critical we support those who are struggling the most to make ends meet.

“Right now, people need our support more than ever and an inflation-adjusted lift in the minimum wage, superannuation, benefits, veteran’s pensions and student supports will help more than a million New Zealanders.

“There is more to come, with the Best Start payment increasing, the Winter Energy Payment going to all beneficiaries and superannuitants from 1 May, and Child Support will be passed on to Sole Parent Beneficiaries from 1 July.

“From tomorrow, the nurses pay agreement worth $200 million annually will mean that nurses in aged residential care, hospices, home and community support services, along with those in Māori and Pacific healthcare, will have up to 15% more in their take home pay.

“Changes to childcare also come in tomorrow. It means more than half of New Zealand families with kids are now eligible for subsidised childcare assistance and makes another 10,000 children eligible for the Childcare Subsidy who weren’t before. It means more parents will be able to afford childcare and before and after school care.

“We will continue to make the cost of living and bread and butter issues our priority as we navigate tough economic times. Today demonstrates our commitment to that,” Chris Hipkins said.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said this Government’s record over the past five years shows we have prioritised income adequacy and lifting the standard of living for New Zealanders.

“Today represents another step on that journey. Including the changes coming in tomorrow, the amount paid to a couple receiving Superannuation or the Veteran’s Pension has increased by $326.68 total per fortnight since 2017, and the rate for a single person, living alone on Superannuation has increased by $212.34 per fortnight since 2017.

“A couple with children who are receiving a main benefit will be better off by $256 per week on average than they were in 2017. And a sole parent is better off by $180 per week.

“In addition during the winter months all those receiving Superannuation or other assistance get $20-$30 a week more with the Winter Energy Payment, making sure they can afford to have the heater on and stay warm and well.

“And the median wage has increased by nearly a quarter since we came into Government, by 23.85%.

“These are big shifts and demonstrate our Government’s commitment to supporting New Zealanders. We know that there is more to do, but our record over the last five years shows we are committed to doing what’s right for all,” Carmel Sepuloni.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Dysfunctional Mayor, And Air Travel Chaos


As Auckland’s cantankerous mayor stumbles from one crisis to the next, the hope is not that Wayne Brown will learn on the job – that’s almost certainly a lost cause – but that Aucklanders will manage to come together and limit the damage that he threatens to inflict on the city over the remainder of his term. The pushback, of course, will have to start with the 2023/24 budget plan. To be blunt, only an idiot would be proposing to sell the Council’s stake in Auckland airport... More>>


 
 


Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 