More Than Half Of Students Fail Basic Writing Test

Friday, 31 March 2023, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The abysmal results of the second 2022 NCEA literacy and numeracy pilot confirms the dire state of education in New Zealand and demonstrate the need for a plan to get the education system focused on the basics, National’s Education spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“It is shocking that 54 per cent of students failed a foundational writing test in this new pilot.

“These tests are set at the basic level the OECD says is necessary to succeed in further learning, life, and work. Sadly, these results show that more than half of Kiwi students cannot meet this basic standard.

“These results should keep Education Minister Jan Tinetti awake at night because, without a solid foundation, Kiwi students will not be able to realise their full potential.

“Ms Tinetti needs to ditch her excuses and urgently adopt National’s plan to “Teach the Basics Brilliantly”.

“National’s plan to Teach the Basics Brilliantly would ensure:

  • Primary and intermediate students spend an hour on average on reading, writing, and maths every day
  • Minimum requirements will be set for what schools must teach every year in reading, writing, maths and science
  • Regular standardised assessment and clear reporting to parents
  • Better training and more tools to support teachers

“We must confront the fact the education system is broken and is failing students, parents and teachers. Nothing will change if we continue to do the same things that are taking us backwards.

“Labour’s inaction to turn around our educational decline puts the prospects of young New Zealanders at risk.

“That is why National has set out a plan to return to ensure all Kiwi kids get a world-class education.

“A world-class education system allows every student, regardless of their background, to get an excellent foundation in the basics so they can live the life they want. That is what a National Government will deliver.”

