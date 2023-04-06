Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Continued Focus On Improving The Lives Of Kiwi Kids

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Despite some of the toughest economic conditions in a generation or more, the Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy shows continued progress in lifting children from poverty.

“This Government remains steadfast in its commitment to making New Zealand the best place in the world to be a child or young person. This report is an opportunity for us to take stock of how we're tracking and where we need greater focus and action,” Minister for Child Poverty Reduction Jan Tinetti said.

“Evidence that there are fewer children living in households where food runs out, that high numbers of young people are reported to be in good physical health and that most are in employment, education or training shows the Government’s policies targeting these areas are working.

“This work includes the healthy lunches in schools programme, our work around food security and the Ministry of Social Development’s food secure communities programme, the largest ever investment in health, expanding dental grants and making GP visits cheaper for lower income Kiwis.

“It also shows our programmes like the apprenticeship boost and mana in mahi have given young people options and kept them in work through tough economic times.

Whilst the report shows that the majority of children and young people continue to do well across most wellbeing outcome areas, it also highlights that disparities persist for many groups, in particular for Māori, Pacific, ethnic, rainbow and disabled children and young people.

“Our Government is committed to continue improving outcomes for these groups. A crucial part of the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy is its focus on addressing the root causes of inequity, including the long-term impacts of racism, discrimination and intergenerational disadvantage.

“The report also demonstrated the profound impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on mental distress rates in young people, and the role it has played in declining school attendance rates. These are both areas where we are focused right now, and know we can do better.

Meanwhile the child poverty statistics revealed by Stats NZ last month showed all nine measures of child poverty have reduced, with eight out of nine measures decreasing by a statistically significant amount compared to the 2017/18 baseline year.

“Despite the pandemic, and an incredibly challenging global economic environment, actions taken by this Government have ensured our children have not fallen backwards like some may have feared and expected,” Jan Tinetti said.

Read the full Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy Annual Report 2021-22 here

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>


Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 