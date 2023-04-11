Green Party Announces Mike Davidson As Candidate For Ilam Electorate

The Green Party has announced Mike Davidson (Ngāi Tahu) as its candidate for Ilam.

Mike is a former Christchurch City Councillor having served for 6 years from 2016 to 2022. During this time he was the chairperson for Council's Urban Development and Transport Committee and was a champion for stronger communities, a healthy natural environment and a sustainable Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Mike is well known for his strong commitment to safe and sustainable transport options, having played a key role in the development of the city's cycleways network and securing additional government funding for public transport.

“It's an absolute honour to have been selected to represent the Green Party in Ilam. The Green Party has had a strong history in Ilam and I’m looking forward to building on this. Ilam is home to the University of Canterbury, Pūtaringamotu Riccarton Bush and communities who want to see progress on climate change, inequality and helping nature thrive,” Mike says.

"Over 80% of our population live in urban centres, so we need our urban environment to be people friendly, green and resilient to the impacts of climate change. Where it's easy to walk, bike or take the bus; where our housing is warm, dry and more affordable; where our neighbourhoods are leafy and our rivers clean. The only way to make that happen is with more Green MPs around the decision making table,” he says.

“The Greens have a track record on getting real change for Aotearoa such as the Carbon Zero Act, the Clean Car Discount scheme and banning conversion therapy practices.

A vote for the Greens means we can shape the direction of the next Government and our childrens’ future. It will enable us to cut climate pollution faster, provide everyone with a decent life and restore the health of nature,” Mike says.

