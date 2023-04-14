Labour Attempts To Spin Co-governance

Labour can spin their Three Waters policy as much as they like, but New Zealanders are not buying it, National’s Local Government spokesman Simon Watts says.

“Labour is being disingenuous with New Zealanders claiming their Three Waters 2.0 policy doesn’t include co-governance, will save households thousands of dollars and will keep assets in local control and ownership.

“Nothing has changed. This is the same broken Three Waters policy which forces councils into co-governed entities,” says Mr Watts.

“The regional representative groups, responsible for appointing the entities, are still 50/50 Mana Whenua and Council.

“Nanaia Mahuta called that exact arrangement co-governance, and in a Newstalk ZB interview last night Waikato-Tainui chair Tuku Morgan said he is relieved that the co-governance partnership remains.

“Yet yesterday Chris Hipkins had the audacity to say co-governance never existed in any of Labour’s Three Waters policies.

“In terms of savings, Labour’s own modelling showed eight entities would mean New Zealanders would pay more for water - now Labour is creating ten entities so how will Kiwis now be paying less?

“As Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy, said in an interview today ‘you can’t trust the figures.

“It is also disingenuous to state that councils will maintain control and ownership over their assets when the governance structure of the entities hasn’t changed.

“The reality is you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear – Three Waters 2.0 shows Labour hasn’t listened to the concerns of New Zealanders up and down the country who have made it clear they want local control of assets and don’t want the divisive co-governance structure imposed on them.

“Kiwis face a clear choice this election, Labour’s broken Three Waters, or National’s Local Water Done Well.

“National will restore council ownership and control, but with stronger central government oversight, including strict rules for water quality and for investment in infrastructure.

“National’s Local Water Done Well will have consumer protection run out of the Commerce Commission, which will ensure people aren’t being unreasonably charged for water.”

© Scoop Media

