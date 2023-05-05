Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Slams Labour For Weak Action On Seabed Mining

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is slamming Labour for only proposing an inquiry into seabed mining rather than committing to a moratorium or ban on the destructive environmental practice.

“I’m hugely disappointed that Labour is proposing such weak action on seabed mining and refusing to support my Member’s Bill which would protect our oceans for future generations,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“While we acknowledge the proposed select committee inquiry, and we will take part in it, this is a cop out from the Labour government.

“This announcement is out of step with the recent international commitment they made to back a conditional moratorium on seabed mining. To not implement that in our domestic waters is inconsistent and hypocritical.

“Labour is not listening to the karanga of our people. Recently 20 marae, hapū, iwi, environmental NGOs and community groups called on Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to my bill to ban seabed mining.

“Seabed mining has been consistently rejected in the courts, and across the board by tangata whenua, coastal communities, environmental groups, fishing interests and the public at large. My bill would draw a line in the sand and end costly litigation and uncertainty.

“Our people will continue to fight to force the government to take decisive action to end the environmental vandalism and corporate greed of seabed mining,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

Ngarewa-Packer’s Bill is due to have its First Reading in the House next week.

© Scoop Media

