Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

No Consequences For Kids, No Respect For Teachers

Monday, 8 May 2023, 11:14 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The latest lunacy from the Ministry of Education - that teachers cannot restrain students unless they are specifically trained to - could be a satire of why New Zealand is struggling right now,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“You cannot make this up. An overgrown Wellington bureaucracy, check. Making unworkable rules, check. That treats the teaching profession like kids, check. Making sure badly behaved kids face no consequences, check. Wasting everyone’s time and making New Zealand less productive, check.

“The Education and Training Act already says that students cannot be restrained unless they are an imminent threat to themselves or other people. I’ve visited schools where kids destroy property, and the teachers cannot stop them. It’s insane.

“The latest addition, that only specifically trained teachers can restrain a student, is insane. As one Principal has already said, if there’s a fight on the field, should the teacher present say, ‘one minute, kids, I’ll get the teacher who’s done the course?’ These bureaucrats don’t live in the real world.

“We can only guess that the course is a total waste of time. What could a teacher possibly learn about restraining a kid. People are allowed to have their own children and restrain them now, they’ve been doing it for thousands of years, but the Ministry of Education knows more. We predict the course will be about complying with Ministry paperwork than the actual restraint. Bureaucracy is self-reinforcing.

“If you ever wondered what 4,000 bureaucrats at the Ministry of Education do, here’s your answer. They concoct rubbish like this and dump it on the profession. Last month it was the common practice model for teaching critical maths that said 'A critical maths pedagogical approach uses maths to develop critical awareness about wider social, environmental, political, ideological, and economic issues,’ this week they are being restrained from restraining kids unless they do another pointless course.

“The most significant effect will be the total lack of consequences for kids. They know ‘you cannot touch me’ you can’t do anything about me. Kids grow up thinking there is no such thing as cause and effect, action and consequence, and people wonder why youth crime is out of control.

“The only thing that needs to be restrained is New Zealand’s burgeoning and expensive bureaucracy. ACT would apply common sense to education. The Teachers are in charge, and kids need to be good or stay out of their way."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Coronation


Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping.
Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state.
Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business.
Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative - a recycled politician in the top job - seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling.
Is Camilla the closest thing we have to Shiv? There’s certainly a weird Succession dynamic to her relationship with Charles. More>>


 
 


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 