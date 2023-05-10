Debbie Ngarewa-Packer: We Will Not Stop Until Seabed Mining Is Banned In Aotearoa

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is vowing to continue the fight to ban seabed mining after the Labour government voted down her bill, the Prohibition of Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill.

“I’m deeply disappointed by the refusal of the Prime Minister to support my Bill to ban seabed mining and protect the moana. It’s disgraceful” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“We must never forget that this is a continuation of the foreshore and seabed. Our whenua and moana was stolen in 2004 for exactly this purpose: to open it up for exploitation and desecration.

“Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has ignored more than 40,000 people who signed a petition, and more than 20 hapū, iwi and environmental NGOs who sent him an open letter calling for a ban on this destructive practice.

“Labour talks big on climate and the environment but don’t follow through. They are failing our mokopuna who will rely on a healthy taiao. Our oceans are our biggest ally in the fight against climate change.

“This Labour government, which has campaigned on taking strong action on climate change, surely has a moral obligation to lead the world away from this potential ecological disaster.

“Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Rauru and our unapologetic Māori movement will not stop until seabed mining is banned in Aotearoa once and for all.

“Te Pāti Māori represent the true kaitiaki, Tangata Whenua. We have the strongest environmental policies of anyone in Parliament and we will continue to fight for our taiao mō ake tonu” Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

