Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Spends Taxpayer Cash Campaigning For Brain Drain

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Labour Party has spent around $10,000 of taxpayers’ money advertising the Australian Government’s changes to citizenship for people who’ve left New Zealand for opportunities in Australia.

The ads were pushed by the New Zealand Labour Party in Australia Facebook page and ran in Australia. They were paid for by the NZ Parliamentary Service and were authorised by Chris Hipkins. According to Meta’s Ad Library, the advertisements cost close to $10,000.

“It’s bizarre to see Labour advertising another government’s bid to entice yet more Kiwis to leave New Zealand. You’d think Labour’s rampant cost-of-living crisis and economic mismanagement is doing a good enough job of that already,” says the National Party’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop.

“The only conclusion that could explain Labour’s approach is that it’s just trying to claim credit for Australia’s decision so it can campaign to Kiwis over the ditch. The problem with that is the fact Labour has used taxpayer money for the advertising.

“Chris Hipkins needs to explain why he’s wasting $10,000 of taxpayer money advertising how much easier it is to get ahead in Australia than it is in New Zealand. If it’s not a desperate bid for votes, what is it?

“Tomorrow the Government will deliver the 2023 Budget. We’d like it to include disciplined spending, meaningful tax relief and a plan to get the economy moving but, for those, we and New Zealanders will have to wait for a National Government.

“New Zealand is already facing a brain drain and it’s deeply sad to see Labour actively encouraging New Zealanders to stay overseas.

“The Budget will confirm New Zealanders everywhere can’t afford another three years of Labour’s economic mismanagement. National understands the key to stopping Kiwis leaving is through a strong economy, not by advertising reasons for them to stay away.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 