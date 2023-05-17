Labour Spends Taxpayer Cash Campaigning For Brain Drain

The Labour Party has spent around $10,000 of taxpayers’ money advertising the Australian Government’s changes to citizenship for people who’ve left New Zealand for opportunities in Australia.

The ads were pushed by the New Zealand Labour Party in Australia Facebook page and ran in Australia. They were paid for by the NZ Parliamentary Service and were authorised by Chris Hipkins. According to Meta’s Ad Library, the advertisements cost close to $10,000.

“It’s bizarre to see Labour advertising another government’s bid to entice yet more Kiwis to leave New Zealand. You’d think Labour’s rampant cost-of-living crisis and economic mismanagement is doing a good enough job of that already,” says the National Party’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop.

“The only conclusion that could explain Labour’s approach is that it’s just trying to claim credit for Australia’s decision so it can campaign to Kiwis over the ditch. The problem with that is the fact Labour has used taxpayer money for the advertising.

“Chris Hipkins needs to explain why he’s wasting $10,000 of taxpayer money advertising how much easier it is to get ahead in Australia than it is in New Zealand. If it’s not a desperate bid for votes, what is it?

“Tomorrow the Government will deliver the 2023 Budget. We’d like it to include disciplined spending, meaningful tax relief and a plan to get the economy moving but, for those, we and New Zealanders will have to wait for a National Government.

“New Zealand is already facing a brain drain and it’s deeply sad to see Labour actively encouraging New Zealanders to stay overseas.

“The Budget will confirm New Zealanders everywhere can’t afford another three years of Labour’s economic mismanagement. National understands the key to stopping Kiwis leaving is through a strong economy, not by advertising reasons for them to stay away.”

© Scoop Media

