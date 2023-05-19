Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Budget 2023: Fiscal Vandalism

Friday, 19 May 2023, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s Budget spends an eye-watering amount, yet achieves nothing for most New Zealanders, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“In Budget 2023, Grant Robertson has taken his spending up to $137 billion – $61 billion more since Labour came to office, and equivalent to $28,000 more in spending every year for every Kiwi family.

“But New Zealanders will rightfully be asking themselves: have we got $28,000 worth of value from this spending? The answer is clearly no.

“The cost-of-living crisis continues to rage on, interest rates are through the roof, hospital waiting lists are longer, and educational achievement is going backwards.

“According to Treasury, Labour’s addiction to spending will cause interest rates to remain higher for longer. Grant Robertson’s economic mismanagement means Kiwis are on the hook for thousands of dollars a year in higher mortgage payments for years to come.

“The Budget should have delivered meaningful tax relief for New Zealanders – but it didn’t.

“Labour are spending on poorly thought-out economic Band Aids - but still haven’t done anything to address the drivers of skyrocketing mortgage costs and inflation. In fact, this Budget just added to them.

“National will fix the economy by stopping wasteful spending and providing tax relief. A strong economy and disciplined government spending will lift incomes, deal with the cost-of-living crisis, and allow us to afford the public services Kiwis deserve.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell:
On The Budget

This year’s Budget is what a “targeted” and “no frills” response to the financial hardship facing hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders looks like. The scrapping of the $5 prescription charges will help those on low incomes and pensioners with multiple ailments, but the $11.1 billion investment in health over four years was already announced last year. More>>


ALSO:




 
 

National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 