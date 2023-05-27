NZ’s Largest High School Gives Labour’s NCEA A Fail

More schools are choosing to ditch NCEA Level One sending an embarrassing vote of no confidence in the education minister and Labour, says National’s Education spokesperson Erica Stanford.

“Labour’s rewriting of NCEA has been a disaster from start to finish. The Minister is trying to save face by rolling out NCEA Level One next year but delaying Levels Two and Three until 2026 which means a huge misalignment in the curriculum that will negatively impact students learning.

“The Minister has put politics ahead of the best interests of our young people and schools and parents have had enough.

“The largest high school in the country Rangitoto College, has pulled out of the refreshed NCEA Level One for 2024, introducing their own diploma to ensure a logical and coherent learning program for their students.

“This follows other schools such as St Cuthbert’s withdrawing from the refreshed Level One after what they believed was a dumbing down of the standards.

“Principals across New Zealand are sending a resounding message to the Government that they have no confidence in Labour’s NCEA changes.

“Despite the NCEA refresh costing hundreds of millions of dollars, and employing 200 Ministry staff and countless working groups, schools are choosing to implement their own programs to guarantee successful outcomes for their students.

“This is the ultimate embarrassment for the government. Jan Tinetti should immediately pause the shambolic roll-out of her NCEA Change Program and listen to schools and principals.

“New Zealand students deserve a world-class education that sets them up for success. National will ensure a robust and coherent secondary schooling program that challenges students to reach their potential so they can live the life they want.

“National will fix the economy to reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and afford the public services New Zealanders deserve.”

