National’s Going For Housing Growth Plan

National will fix New Zealand’s housing crisis by unlocking land for housing inside and around our cities, building infrastructure, and making sure communities share in the benefits of growth, National’s Housing & Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“Labour has failed on housing. Rents are up $160 per week since 2017, the social housing waitlist has increased by over 20,000 applicants, 3,500 families live in motels, and over 400 families live in cars.

National's Going for Housing Growth plan:

1. Unlocking land for housing – Councils in major towns and cities will be required to zone land for 30 years’ worth of housing demand immediately. Councils will have more flexibility about where houses are built by being able to opt-out of the Medium Density Residential Zone law, however central government will reserve powers to ensure councils set aside enough land to meet demand targets.

2. Infrastructure financing tools – The Infrastructure Funding and Financing (IFF) Act will be reformed to reduce red tape for developers to fund infrastructure. Combined with targeted rates to fund greenfield developments, this will remove the need for councils to fund greenfield infrastructure from their balance sheets. Housing growth will also become a priority for transport funding through NZTA.

3. Housing performance incentives for councils – A $1 billion fund for Build-for-Growth incentive payments for councils that deliver more new housing – funded by stopping existing programmes like KiwiBuild.

“New Zealand is not short of land, but restrictive planning rules and a broken funding system have driven up the price of land and housing, creating a social and economic disaster.

“National’s plan will require councils to quickly make land available to meet 30 years of housing demand, creating abundant development opportunities. Councils will either do this through greenfield development or greater density, particularly along transport corridors – but they’ll have to do it, or central government will do it for them.

“Our $1 billion Build-for-Growth fund will mean that local communities and councils will share in the benefits of housing growth. National’s plan means that for every house delivered above the five-year average in a council area, the council will receive $25,000.

“We have received feedback that councils and communities want greater flexibility about where new houses are built. National has always said we are open to sensible change that still deliver a massive increase in housing, and this policy does that.

“National will let councils opt out of the one-size-fits-all approach to intensification - the Medium Density Residential Changes. But councils must show they can meet future demand by either zoning land though greenfield development or though greater density.

“National supports the retention of the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) rules which requires councils to zone for at least six storeys in catchments near rapid transit. To achieve their new housing targets, National expects many councils will further increase density in these transport corridors.

“National’s vision is for thriving and productive cities and regions where everyone has a warm and dry place to call home. It means vibrant and growing cities, with good quality public transport and efficient and reliable infrastructure.

“National’s Going for Housing Growth Plan is part of National’s plan to fix the housing crisis. National has already announced plans to improve the rental market such as bringing back interest deductibility for rental properties and unlocking the potential of Build to Rent housing.

“A National government will fix the economy to reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and afford the public services New Zealanders deserve.”

