Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Fertiliser Tax Will Mean More Expensive Food

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT would repeal the fertiliser tax Labour and the Greens are said to be considering for farmers, say ACT MP Mark Cameron and ACT candidate Andrew Hoggard.

There have been numerous reports that the Government is considering the new tax as an alternative to He Waka Eke Noa.

“Weeks after Kiwis faced record food price inflation of 12.5 per cent, Labour is now proposing a tax on fertiliser”, says Mr Cameron.

“Rural New Zealand is already under enormous stress and food prices have been rising at a record rate. A $150 a tonne tax on urea would only add to farmers woes and to the cost of living for New Zealanders.

“This tax would be a blunt instrument because it will punish farmers for the inputs they use rather than the outcomes they achieve. They will pay the tax no matter what they do to mitigate the effects of the fertiliser they use.

“A fertiliser tax, while affecting most farmers, will disproportionally impact the arable and vegetable growing sectors. These are not export industries – they provide cereals and fresh vegetables for New Zealanders, and a tax will increase the price of both.

“It will also potentially mean bigger greenhouse gas footprints for a number of our agricultural products, defeating the Government’s goal.

“Nitrogen fertiliser, used correctly, helps to maintain pasture quality. Poor quality pasture will lead to a less efficient rumen, and therefore higher emissions, but also lower milk production and slower meat gain. As a result, the carbon intensity of New Zealand agricultural products, a major selling point overseas, will be eroded.”

“ACT would repeal this tax, remove agricultural emissions from the threat of entering the ETS, and ensure our carbon price is tied to the prices paid by our top five trading partners”, says Mr Hoggard.

“ACT was the only party to vote against the Zero Carbon Act and to oppose He Waka Eke Noa from the start.

“Damien O’Connor talks about the need for investment for research into agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. New Zealand farmers have already contributed heavily towards this effort. The Government announced a Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions. New Zealanders will pay $338.7 million for research into technologies to reduce on-farm emissions. But O’Connor seems incapable of explaining what this money will achieve.

“Farmers agreed to work on proposals with the Government on the basis that any ‘pricing mechanism would just be part of a component of an overall package designed to reduce greenhouse gases, and only to the extent necessary to incentivise the uptake of viable mitigations, that lower global emissions.’

“This tax doesn't even remotely come close to achieving any of that.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Govt Emissions Target Possible, Big Changes Required

New modelling on New Zealand’s energy system reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment as well behavioural change. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 