Parmjeet Parmer To Stand For ACT

Scientist, businesswoman and former MP Parmjeet Parmer will stand for ACT at the 2023 General Election.

“ACT is always on the lookout for great talent to take New Zealand forward, so we’re delighted that Parmjeet is joining us for this election”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Parmjeet is a woman of principles, a scholar, and a successful businesswoman. She will be a great addition to the ACT Team and I look forward to working with her to make New Zealand a better place.

"I expect ACT’s Board to give her a high list placing and select her to stand in the Pakuranga electorate. Parmjeet will take on the Science and Innovation portfolio.

Ms Parmer said “As a scientist I have always taken an evidence-based approach and I see the same in ACT. ACT is often the only party asking the hard questions and thinking long-term about the changes that are needed in New Zealand to lift us up as a country.

“And we do need Real Change in New Zealand.

“Since I left Parliament in 2020, Government has got bigger and is spending more, but our problems – crime, cost of living, the crisis in the health system – just keep getting worse.

“It has been said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. We need to do something different. We need a fresh new approach.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity ACT has given me to help to make real change, to contribute new ideas, new policy, that will make a difference to New Zealand’s future.”

“I can’t wait to get started.”

