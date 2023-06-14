Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Another Of Labour’s Budget Promises Set To Fail

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 11:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Another of Labour’s flagship Budget policies looks destined for the scrap heap with Wellington Regional Council saying there’s no way it will be ready to roll out subsidised transport for under-25s by July 1, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The Government promised free bus rides for under-13s and subsidised rides for under-25s in this year’s Budget which was set to start on July 1.

“However, the Wellington Regional Council say they have no way of verifying the ages of young passengers, leaving Labour’s $327 million extension of the Community Connect scheme in disarray.

“The Blowout Budget has become the Budget of Blunders. This is another abject policy failure by this Labour Government.

“Not only have 90 percent of Early Childhood Education Centres rejected Labour’s Budget centrepiece - which promised to extend 20 hours free ECE to two-year olds – now their transport bribe is in tatters too.

“Whoever the transport minister is today needs to front up and explain what exactly went so wrong with the implementation of this policy. With the subsidies set to begin in just over two weeks’ time, New Zealand commuters deserve answers.

“The fact that Labour can’t even make this policy work is another example of their inability to deliver.

“National will fix the economy, reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and deliver the public services New Zealanders deserve.”

