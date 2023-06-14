Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand And Fiji Strengthen Defence Relationship

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand and the Republic of Fiji have signed a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) to further strengthen the defence relationship between both Pacific partners.

Defence Minister Andrew Little and his Fiji counterpart, Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua, signed the agreement in Suva today and discussed a range of issues facing the region.

“The SOFA is a legal framework for the New Zealand Defence Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for closer cooperation within each other’s territories,” Andrew Little said.

“As nations of the Pacific, we face a number of significant security challenges. We know climate change will be one of the most significant challenges of our lifetime, and the need to work together to mitigate its effects, will only increase in the coming years.

“This agreement reflects the value New Zealand places on our relationship with Fiji and is important for our militaries to work together more effectively, including during our frequent exercises, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response cooperation,” Andrew Little said.

“New Zealand provided assistance to Fiji when Cyclone Winston, one of the most powerful cyclones in the Southern Hemisphere, left a trail of destruction, and Fiji provided vital support to New Zealand in response to Cyclone Gabrielle, one of the most extreme weather events in living memory.

“Today marks another milestone in our defence relationship, and I look forward to seeing our connections deepen, as we continue to work in partnership in our region, stronger together,” Andrew Little said.

A Statement of Intent was also signed outlining the priorities for defence cooperation between the two nations. The agreed priorities include training, maritime security and disaster and humanitarian response co-ordination.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda. Yet here’s the thing. The unfortunate reality is that the outcome of the Ukraine war may well end up on the side of the digital journalist. Meaning: While we are all talking about the ethics of RNZ’ war coverage, the tide of the war itself seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Likely To Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 