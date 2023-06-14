Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Greens Income Guarantee Is Needed More Than Ever

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Continued rising food prices shows exactly why Aotearoa needs the Green Party’s Income Guarantee.

“As food prices continue to rise, tens of thousands of people are struggling to put food on the table and pay the bills. Meanwhile, the wealthiest few are continuing to get richer. This cannot continue. The time is now to lift every single family out of poverty through our Income Guarantee and to pay for it with a fair tax system,” says the Green Party spokesperson for commerce and consumer affairs, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Our Income Guarantee is a commitment to every single person in Aotearoa that no matter what, your income will never fall below $385 per week, after tax. For couples, our Income Guarantee will be at least $770, and a single parent will always have an income of at least $735.

“It will also mean that most people in paid employment will have extra money in their pockets to cover the basics by making the first $10k tax free.

“We know how stark inequality is in Aotearoa. Demand for food banks are increasing, and a May survey showed that rising prices, low incomes and unemployment, were the most common reasons people used food banks.

“Yet at the same time, 311 of Aotearoa’s wealthiest families are hoarding $85 billion in wealth which is being taxed at less than half the effective tax of the average family.

“This simply should not be the case. Everything we need to make life better for people in Aotearoa exists, we just need the political willpower to use it.

“That’s why our Income Guarantee is fully funded through fair and simple changes to the tax system that unlock the resources already there, to make sure everyone has what they need.

“Only the Green Party has a plan to end poverty, make sure everyone can pay the bills, put food on the table, and keep the house warm. The time is now,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

