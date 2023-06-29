Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ngāti Tara Tokanui Claims Settlement Bill Passes First Reading

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Ngāti Tara Tokanui Claims Settlement Bill has been read for the first time at Parliament in recognition of Ngāti Tara Tokanui’s historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.

Ngāti Tara Tokanui is one of the twelve iwi of Hauraki. Their area of interest centres around Paeroa and the Karangahake Gorge. They have approximately 830 members.

“This milestone is possible because of the many years of hard work from all parties involved, and it is through their determination, dedication and commitment that we are here today,” Andrew Little said.

“This is a significant step towards the restoration of the relationship between Ngāti Tara Tokanui and the Crown, based on trust, co-operation and partnership, as it should have been from the very start.”

Ngāti Tara Tokanui’s historical grievances relate to the Crown’s actions and omissions that severely undermined their wellbeing, eroded their tribal structures, resulted in the dispersal and displacement of their people, and the loss of most of their ancestral lands.

The Crown’s promotion of laws and policies also damaged the environment, including the discharge of cyanide-treated waste from mining into water sources they relied on for washing, drinking and growing crops. The discharges also caused illness and death.

“This settlement includes acknowledgements and a Crown Apology for its harmful actions against Ngāti Tara Tokanui that they have carried for generations,” Andrew Little said.

“It will also enhance Ngāti Tara Tokanui’s ability to participate in resource management processes, including around the Karangahake area which has been described as the heart of the Ngāti Tara Tokanui rohe,” Andrew Little said.

The settlement also includes:

1. financial and commercial redress of $6 million.

2. the vesting of seven sites of cultural significance, and two sites jointly vested with Hako and Ngāti Tamaterā

3. Relationship protocols with Crown agencies.

“No settlement package could ever fully compensate for such a magnitude of loss, suffering and prejudice, but it is my sincere hope that this package will provide a foundation for prosperity for Ngāti Tara Tokanui,” Andrew Little said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China, University Funding, & Ukraine

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 