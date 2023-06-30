Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Jobseeker Numbers Reach Highest In 12 Months

Friday, 30 June 2023, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Benefit numbers released today show that people on the Jobseeker is at its highest in the last 12 months, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“It is concerning to see that the number of New Zealanders on Jobseeker has increased eight of the last nine weeks, reaching the highest level in a year.

“That is an extra 4,713 New Zealanders on Jobseeker in only nine weeks.

“This brings the total number of people receiving Jobseeker to 172,545 – almost 52,000 more people than when Labour took office six years ago.

“These numbers tend to go up and down, but to see the trend consistently increase highlights Labour’s mismanagement of the economy as the recission begins to bite.

“Unemployment rises during a recession, and Labour has wasted a golden opportunity to connect people on Jobseeker with the many businesses that were crying out for workers.

“Labour has failed at its responsibility to support those on the benefit into long-term jobs.

“While Labour refuse to take ownership of their mismanagement of the economy and to connect Jobseekers into work, National has a plan.

“Our Welfare that Works plan will help young Jobseekers receive a proper needs assessment, a plan to address any barriers to work and a jobs coach from community organisations to ensure they get all the advantages that come from being employed.

“National will also combat the cost of living by bringing discipline to government spending, reduce cost on businesses, fix worker shortages and provide tax relief to hard working Kiwis.”

