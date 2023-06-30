Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Pelvic Surgical Mesh Treatment Service Will Deliver For Women

Friday, 30 June 2023, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Willow-Jean Prime

Associate Minister of Health

A new nationwide service offering support and treatment for women suffering complications from surgery involving pelvic mesh is starting to deliver improved outcomes, says Associate Health Minister Willow-Jean Prime.

The New Zealand Female Pelvic Mesh Service opened in April, and today in Auckland Minister Prime met many of those involved in its co-design, including mesh-injured consumers, Māori health and Pacific health representatives, clinicians and Te Whatu Ora leadership. ACC was another important collaborator.

“It’s been vitally important to resolve the pain and distress some women experience after pelvic mesh surgery,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

“We now know much more about the complications that can arise from using surgical mesh, particularly when treating stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. It’s an issue that’s received international attention, as well as here in Aotearoa.

“Thanks to the Service, women referred through their GPs or specialists can now access a multidisciplinary team offering a number of options, including chronic pain management, continence care, counselling and surgery.

“I am very pleased the Government has been able to support the establishment of a service which so directly helps women affected.”

The Service, which has had more than 50 referrals so far, offers specialist care and support centred on women’s choices, and reflects recommendations from the 2019 restorative justice project on surgical mesh: Hearing and Responding to the Stories of Survivors of Surgical Mesh.

Health navigators based at two locations – one in Ōtautahi (Christchurch) and the other in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) – work with women around the country to help put together the best treatment options.

These options are then delivered by a number of professionals, including specialist nurses, physiotherapists, pain specialists, social workers, occupational therapists and credentialled surgeons.

Carmel Berry is a mesh-injured consumer who played a key role in getting the Service off the ground. In 2014 she was a co-presenter of a petition to the Health Select Committee highlighting the issues involved in surgical mesh. She also created the Mesh Down Under advocacy group in 2012 and is part of the consumer group that co-designed the new Service.

“The 2019 restorative justice report was incredibly validating for many people, not just women,” Carmel Berry said.

“The launch of this service has gone a long way to answering the strong message in that report - people wanted highly trained and skilled doctors available here in New Zealand.

"It has taken a few years to get it right, but we now have a service that is available to those women that need it, wherever they live in the country," Carmel Berry said.

Editors notes:

  • Data shows that between July 1 2005 and May 20, 2023, ACC accepted 1103 claims from women injured through the use of mesh in pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence surgeries.
  • Manatū Hauora (the Ministry of Health) is currently leading a significant work programme to deliver the actions from the Restorative Justice Report: Hearing and Responding to the Stories of Survivors of Surgical Mesh from 2019.
  • More information about the new Service is available on the Te Whatu Ora website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute by minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the crew’s oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 


National: Labour’s Pump And Slump Will Hit Hard
Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “Not only will Kiwis be hit by the $15 extra to fill up the tank of an average car. More


Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law
New Zealanders will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails under legislation passed in Parliament today to strengthen and protect the financial system. More


New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 