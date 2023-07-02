Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Mongrel Mob Endorses Labour-Greens Coalition

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Mongrel Mob senior leader Harry Tam has endorsed Labour and the Greens for this year’s election, telling his Facebook followers a local Labour Dunedin MP attended one of the gang’s ‘election hui’, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Labour’s investment of millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money into the Mongrel Mob appears to be paying off. The fact the Mongrel Mob wants to see Labour win this year's election is another clear sign that Labour is soft on crime.

“Yesterday New Zealanders everywhere were disgusted to read about a vicious gang attack on an innocent man in Hāwera who was beaten and stabbed for unwittingly wearing the wrong colour to McDonald’s.

“While National candidates and MPs are spending their time meeting as many hardworking Kiwis as possible, sharing our plans to crack down on crime and make people feel safe in their own communities, Labour’s MPs are meeting with and legitimising the gangs driving that crime.

“Labour must front up and say which of its MPs have attended Harry Tam’s events and whether they are reluctant to show public support for the gang as he claims.

“Harry Tam has told his Facebook followers the Mongrel Mob is voting strategically to keep National out by backing Labour and the Greens. Last year, a Headhunters member also called for people not to vote National.

“The fact the Mongrel Mob wants to keep National out of government is the best possible endorsement of our approach to law and order. National will ban gang patches, introduce non-consorting orders for gang members, ensure tougher sentences and offer more rehabilitation to all prisoners.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute-by-minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 
Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in eligible institutions guaranteed in the event they fail under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. The plan fully protects around 93% of depositors through the compensation scheme. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

National: Labour’s Pump & Slump Will Hit Hard

Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says - “The price hikes will likely hit sausage rolls, bread, butter, and other basic food items." More


Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 