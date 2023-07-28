Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
$73m For Nelson Hospital Redevelopment

Friday, 28 July 2023, 1:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall today announced funding of $73 million for the first tranche of a major redevelopment of Nelson Hospital.

“This Government funding will enable work to progress on plans for a new acute services and inpatient building featuring 255 beds, eight theatres and a larger emergency department (ED). Currently there are 161 beds and six theatres,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“The redevelopment will also seismically strengthen buildings and include the refurbishment of existing buildings so they are modern and fit for the future.

The initial $73 million funding announced today will allow Nelson Hospital Redevelopment Project Whakatupuranga to immediately begin design for the acute services building – the first stage in a six-phase $1.098 billion project, to be carried out over 10 years.

“It’s an exciting project which will provide a stronger health system for the people at the Top of the South/Te Tau Ihu,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“The current hospital is too small, the spaces are poorly configured and some parts are not up to earthquake standards.

“The hospital will be modern and fit-for-purpose for patients and their whānau. Our health sector staff also deserve workspaces that enable them to provide the best care, and to be safe at work.”

The redevelopment will make the hospital more efficient and effective, with an ED which meets Australasian standards, is twice as big and has medical assessment spaces which allow better patient flow.

“Another key reason for the redevelopment is ensuring Nelson Hospital can provide care should a significant earthquake occur on the Alpine fault line. It’s important that our facilities are resilient and can continue operating,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“It will also allow us to keep up with the region’s growing and ageing population by helping future-proof the centre of Nelson’s health network, providing accessible, quality health services for the community.”

Enabling works on the redevelopment are due to start mid-next year and construction in 2026.

“The development of Nelson Hospital is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth a total of $7.7 billion currently being planned and delivered nationwide as part of a programme to rebuild and strengthen New Zealand’s hospitals and health infrastructure,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“Ensuring our health infrastructure is up-to-date and fit-for-purpose means New Zealanders will be able to better access the health services they need.”

