Common-sense Parental Leave Change Deserves Support

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A Member’s Bill to modernise paid parental leave rules, by giving parents more flexibility to share their leave entitlements, deserves cross-party support, National’s Deputy Leader Nicola Willis says.

“The Parental Leave and Employment Protection (Shared Leave) Amendment Bill will be read in Parliament for the first time today.

“It’s time New Zealand’s parental leave rules better reflected the needs of modern parents and the choices they wish to make about their own caregiving arrangements.

“Supporting this Bill should be a no-brainer for all MPs.

“This Bill would modernise outdated parental leave rules by allowing parents to divide their paid leave between them in the way they think is best: by taking it at the same time, one after the other or in overlapping instalments.

“I want to free up parents to make the choices that best suit their personal circumstances.

“Whether you’re a Dad wanting to support Mum in the first few weeks of birth, or you want to divide your paid leave entitlement between two primary caregivers in overlapping instalments, the choice should be yours.

“Outdated government rules should not get in the way of families doing what they think is in the best interests of their own babies.

“This is a simple, pragmatic change that will come at no extra cost to the taxpayer.

“I welcome this chance to bring New Zealand’s paid parental leave rules in line with the expectations of modern families.”

