Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZers Don't Want 'world First' Climate Experiment

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 12:11 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New Zealanders don’t want to be subject to a ‘world first’ climate change experiment that will mean the government micromanages their lives”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This is an issue of values. Labour says we want to control your lives. We’ll tell you what kind of fuels to use, tell you what kind of car to drive, tell you how long your showers should be.

“Effectively banning people from using fossil fuels is virtue signalling on a global scale using other people’s money.

“ACT says you can use cheap and effective fossil fuels if you want and you’ll pay for them through the Emissions Trading Scheme.

“100 per cent renewables is a dumb idea anyway. The Interim Climate Change Commission said the plan to transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2035 would push power prices up for little environmental gain.

“The former chairperson of the ICCC, David Prentice said:

‘(Prices would rise) 14 percent for residential electricity, 29 percent for commercial, and 39 percent for industrial electricity.’

“The real reason it’s so hard to invest and develop new energy sources in New Zealand is because of red tape and regulation.

“The Overseas Investment Act – the most onerous foreign investment law in the developed world – stops people from investing in the first place.

“If overseas investors do get in the door, the 900-page RMA stops them from developing anything.

“Then there are archaic restrictions on genetic modification that prevents scientific innovation.

“ACT has the best, simplest, and most durable climate policy. It would tie New Zealand’s emission cap to our trading partners’ emissions, allow people to make their own choices in view of the carbon price that creates, and ensure political durability by giving all New Zealanders a stake in the ETS as recipients of a carbon tax credit.

“ACT would ditch the Zero Carbon Act and the Climate Change Commission.

“There’s no point being a world leader if the country is bankrupted in the process. ACT stands for real change in our climate policy, ensuring it is practical, effective, and not going to make life harder for New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

In line with its ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, the ACT Party yesterday announced its plans to gut MBIE of its staff, institutional knowledge and core programmes, presumably in order to fund tax cuts for the wealthy, and handouts to landlords. All this should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name ”New Zealand First” was a rebuke to globalisation, and to the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More


 
 
Government: Shaping A More Sustainable & Innovative Fishing Industry

Aotearoa has the fourth largest ocean area in the world, with seafood an important source of food & income. In the year to June, it earned a record $2.1B in export revenue & employed nearly 12,500 people, but our oceans are under pressure & we have to find ways of doing things differently. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More

Socialist Equality Group: Defence Policy Review Targets China

Two policy documents from its ongoing Defence Policy Review signal a strengthening of NZ’s alignment with the US-led military build-up to war against China, but the focus of military spending is not about defending Aotearoa, which has never been subject to a foreign military attack. More


Green Party: Free Dental Care For All

The Green Party has promised to make dental care free for everyone in Aotearoa. “The time is now to make dental care free for everyone and to pay for it with a fair tax system,” says co-leader Marama Davidson. More


Scoop Election Podcast: For Whom the Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 