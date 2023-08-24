Transmission Gully Should Be 110km/h

“Motorists on Transmission Gully should be able to travel at the speed the road was engineered for,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“Written Parliamentary Questions answered by the Minister of Transport confirm that Transmission Gully was engineered with a speed limit of 110 km/h in mind, but in order for this to be approved it needs to undergo a ‘speed management review’ from Waka Kotahi, who currently have no plans to undertake one.

“Labour has put seven times the length of New Zealand under speed management review in the past few years, but all they seem to want to do is lower limits.

“This is the rare example of a piece of modern roading infrastructure that can speed up Kiwis’ journeys. Waka Kotahi should be actively trying to have it used to its full potential.

“It doesn’t need to be this way. The Waikato Expressway is a great example of a road that supports a thriving economy and healthy communities - safe, efficient and with a 110km/h speed environment.

“ACT will keep standing up for Kiwis who have places to be and stuff to do. We need the country to grow, not go slow.”

Note: Transmission Gully WPQs found here.

