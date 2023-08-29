Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Charities Tax Loophole Should Be Closed

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 10:09 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Taxpaying businesses are at a competitive disadvantage due to certain companies’ tax-free status and this destroys the principle of a competitive marketplace. As I have been calling for since 2016, it’s time to close the ‘charitable tax’ loophole,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“When I asked then-Revenue Minister Michael Woodhouse in 2016 if the then-National Government would close the loophole, he said: ‘It was reviewed by the previous Government, and it was found that there was no case for changing the status quo’ and that ‘I am satisfied that we have a tax framework that creates the right incentives for growth and profit’.

“Britain amended this charitable tax loophole in the 1920s and New Zealand is long overdue to do the same.

“Ngai Tahu businesses like Go Bus and Shotover Jet are tax exempt due to the iwi’s charitable status. Even church-owned businesses like Sanitarium or Mission Estate Winery are exempt from company tax due to an archaic and outdated British law classing advancement of religion as a charitable purpose.

"People should be able to get a tax exemption for donating to charity, but when you’ve got companies that are kind of like charity, kind of like a business, then it makes sense to split them.

"If it’s really true that they give all their profits to their charitable side then they won’t pay any tax. But if some people suspect they are getting away without paying tax and not putting as much into charity as they should, that will level the playing field for other competitors.

“Kiwis need lower, flatter taxes, which ACT would deliver through our fully-costed alternative budget. Eliminating tax loopholes and corporate welfare is just a start, we would also get rid of wasteful government spending.

“ACT would simplify the tax system so that work, saving and investment are rewarded. We would take New Zealand from five tax rates on income down to two, reducing the incentive for tax avoidance and sending a message that if you work hard and do well, you get to keep more of your own money.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taumata Arowai Rules Lead To Total Chlorination Of Christchurch Water

As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the topic could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate tomorrow. More



 
 
Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Chris Hipkins: Working With Others

"In times like these, certainty matters. Today I’ll provide New Zealanders with certainty on who Labour will and won’t work with after polling day. Kiwis deserve to know who they’re voting for, what their bottom lines are, and what kind of government they could get after the election." More

Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 