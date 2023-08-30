National Adopts ACT’s Carbon Tax Refund

“The next ACT/National Government will implement ACT’s policy of a Carbon Tax Refund for all Kiwis,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT first proposed this policy in our 2022 alternative budget as a practical way to return carbon tax revenue to Kiwis being squeezed from every direction.

“ACT’s Carbon Tax Refund would take each year’s revenue from ETS auctions and divide it by the population. Every adult would receive a reduction in their tax bill by that amount, plus their dependent children’s share. For people whose tax bill was lower than this credit, any remaining amount would be paid directly to them by Inland Revenue.

“This is just a small part of ACT’s tax policy, the only tax policy proposing real change where work, savings and investment are rewarded. We’re unashamedly focussed on growing New Zealand’s economy and attracting wealth, not dividing the ever-shrinking pie New Zealand currently has.

“We would cut wasteful spending by $35 billion, and greatly reduce the size of Government and the impact it has on people’s lives. Then we would create a flatter, more competitive and more simple tax system by bringing five tax rates on income down to two. Reducing the incentive for tax avoidance and sending a message that if you work hard and do well, you get to keep more of your own money.

“ACT is determined to make the tax system the best it can be. The Carbon Tax Refund is a policy that will help Kiwis and we can’t stop there, we need more of ACT’s policies for Real Change.”

