MP For Northcote Welcomes Government Investment In Local Highways

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 11:10 am
Press Release: Shanan Halbert

MP for Northcote Shanan Halbert has welcomed the Government’s announcement of $7.6 million for six projects as part of a dedicated fund for early preventative works to protect our state highway network from future severe weather disruption.

“This investment is fantastic news for Northcote and will help ensure travel throughout our region is safer, easier and more reliable – especially in the face of future extreme weather events,” says Shanan Halbert.

“Today’s announcement includes $880,000 to help prevent flooding on SH1 at Hillcrest Creek nearby to Onewa Domain and AUT.”

“This resilience works funding is on top of the more than $1 billion invested by the Government this year on immediate repairs to cyclone-damaged roads.

“These local projects are part of a wider, multi-year programme that will help ensure essential transport connections around the country remain open and accessible, now and in future,” Shanan Halbert said.

For the full list of 2023/24 state highway projects funded by the Transport Resilience Fund, visit the Waka Kotahi website.

