Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

Friday, 1 September 2023, 6:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers
  • Supermarket duopoly must pay on time and treat suppliers fairly
  • Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3 million for breaches of new code
  • Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules


Big supermarket chains face stiff fines for not treating small suppliers fairly, thanks to the Labour Government’s new Grocery Code of Conduct, says Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb.

“The big supermarket chains have not been treating local suppliers fairly – they have been taking advantage of their dominance and imposing unreasonable terms and conditions. We are calling time on their poor behaviour,” Duncan Webb said in launching the code in Christchurch today.

“The new code requires large corporates to do things like pay on time, have plain-English supply contracts and deal with small companies in good faith.

“It’s entirely reasonable and hardly too much to ask. Local suppliers have been stretched for a long time, and that’s stifled innovation and the development of our food supply chain.

“Establishing this Grocery Code of Conduct is another critical step in the Government’s reform of the grocery sector to make it fair for consumers and suppliers.”

Agreed to this week, the code will initially apply to the two big supermarket chains, Woolworths New Zealand (including the Countdown Brand) and Foodstuffs North Island and South Island (including Pak ‘n Save, New World and Four Square).

The maximum penalty for companies breaching the code is the greater of 3 per cent of turnover, the value of any commercial gain from the breach, or $3 million. Individuals face fines up to $200,000.

The code comes into force on 28 September and will be monitored and enforced by new Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden, whose position was established in July.

In 2020, the Government commissioned a market study into the retail grocery sector by the Commerce Commission, looking at the factors affecting competition and supply. The final report was published in March last year.

In July this year, the Government passed the Grocery Industry Competition Act, the legislation that enables, among other things, the Grocery Code of Conduct and the position of the Grocery Commissioner to be established.

Other measures the Government has taken so far to improve competition in the grocery sector include:

  • Banning restrictive land agreements that locked new entrants out of locations for new supermarkets.
  • Making unit pricing mandatory, so it’s easier to compare the prices of different products at the supermarket.
  • Requiring major grocery retailers to open wholesale offerings, including home brands, to other grocery retailers so they have direct access to a range of wholesale groceries at competitive prices

The main provisions of the code include:

  • a requirement to act in good faith when dealing with suppliers
  • a requirement that all supply agreements be written in plain language and contain a minimum amount of information
  • restrictions on changes to agreements made without the consent of the supplier and retrospective variation to supply agreements
  • restrictions on when a retailer may require a supplier to use a particular transport or logistics service
  • a requirement that retailers pay supplier invoices within a reasonable timeframe
  • requirements for better sharing of costs relating to promotions
  • restrictions on retailers requiring payment for its own business activities, such as merchandising.
  • restrictions regarding payment for lost, damaged and spoiled stock
  • requirements for the acceptance or rejection of fresh produce
  • an obligation to respond to requests for price increases from suppliers
  • protections for a supplier’s confidential information and intellectual property
  • obligations preventing retailers from unduly obstructing suppliers from entering into supply agreements with other parties
  • protections relating to anti-retaliation and freedom of association.

More information on the Grocery Supply Code of Conduct is available on MBIE’s website: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/have-your-say/draft-grocery-supply-code-of-conduct/

 

ENDS

 

Media contact: Adelia Hallett 021 802 905

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of its tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid having to face rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 