Luxon Makes Personal Pledge To New Zealanders

National Leader Christopher Luxon is guaranteeing that a National government will achieve eight important commitments to get New Zealand back on track, if the party wins the general election next month.

“Since becoming Leader of the National Party 21 months ago, I’ve been all over the country and talked to thousands of New Zealanders who are struggling because Labour’s mismanagement of the economy means New Zealand is in recession, the cost of living is rising faster than wages, and mortgages and rents are unaffordable for too many people,” Mr Luxon says.

“New Zealanders have had enough. They want a new direction. So does National and today I’m putting my name to a pledge guaranteeing eight commitments if National is elected on October 14.

“A National Government will:

Lower inflation and grow the economy Let you keep more of what you earn Build infrastructure Restore law & order Lift school achievement Cut health waiting times Support seniors Deliver Net Zero Carbon by 2050

“This simple eight-point manifesto will be the bedrock commitments of a government I lead. It will focus National in government, and every New Zealander will know our priorities.

“We’ve already announced a fully-funded tax plan that will put up to $250 a fortnight in the back pocket of an average-income household with children, up to $100 a fortnight for an average-income household with no kids, and $50 a fortnight for a single person on the median income.

“This is meaningful tax relief and will help restore the promise that in New Zealand, if you work hard, you’ll get ahead.

“New Zealanders have a stark choice this election. Either three more years of a high-taxing, high-spending, Labour, Greens and Te Pati Māori coalition that will never agree on anything, or a strong, stable National-led Government that will focus on what matters to New Zealanders and will get out country back on track.”

