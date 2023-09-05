Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

National Will Start Second Mt Vic Tunnel In First Term

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The next National Government will start construction on a second Mt Victoria tunnel in its first term by designating it a Major Infrastructure Priority, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“National will rebuild the economy to get it working for all New Zealanders. A working economy means New Zealand can afford the quality public services we all rely on.

“As part of our plan to grow the economy, National will invest in key infrastructure projects which will create jobs and lift incomes.

“Wellingtonians are sick of the seemingly interminable arguing over the Basin Reserve and a second Mt Victoria tunnel. The current tunnel was built in 1931 and services 37,000 vehicles per day. It is long overdue an upgrade and the next National government will deliver where Labour has failed.

“The oxymoronically titled Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme has become a total joke in Wellington and National will put it out of its misery. All it has built so far is a new set of traffic lights on State Highway One. Meanwhile, traffic congestion has worsened while expensive consultants make millions.

“National’s recently announced Infrastructure for the Future policy allows the Minister for Infrastructure to designate particular projects as Major Infrastructure Priorities, which would take a maximum of one year to go through resource consent.

“Today, National is confirming that the second Mt Victoria tunnel and Basin Reserve upgrade will be a Major Infrastructure Priority for the next National government, meaning a fast-track consenting process and construction will begin before the end of National’s first term.

“The new Mt Victoria tunnel and Basin Reserve upgrade, which is estimated to cost $2.2 billion, will provide two lanes for traffic going towards the airport. The two lanes of the existing tunnel will provide a route into the city.

“A duplicate Mt Victoria tunnel is critical for Wellington connectivity, economic growth, congestion, and public transport. Extra capacity means more room for private cars and will allow for more bus capacity to the eastern suburbs. It will also improve life for walkers and cyclists.

“Labour’s Let’s Get Wellington Moving has been an expensive and ruinous debacle for Wellington. National will kill the programme and focus on delivering the transport infrastructure the region needs.

“In addition to the second Mt Vic tunnel and Basin Reserve upgrade, National will also build the Petone to Grenada Link Road & Cross Valley Link in Lower Hutt, and upgrade the Lower North Island Train Network, improving the resilience of the network and future-proofing the region’s connectivity with the Wairarapa and Manawatū.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


