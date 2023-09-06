Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Announces First Four Sectors To Get Red Tape Review

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 11:59 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT has announced the first four sectors that will undergo a red tape review by a new Minister and Ministry of Regulation: early childhood education, health workforce, primary industries and financial services.

“New Zealand is plagued by red tape and regulations introduced by various Governments who have passed laws to scratch political itches or to respond to negative headlines. ACT will ensure the next Government cuts through the jungle of regulations New Zealanders have to comply with,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Most of New Zealand's problems can be traced to poor productivity and poor productivity can be traced to poor regulation. In nearly every sector, we hear complaints that red tape increases compliance costs and creates missed opportunities by stopping productive activity. Our No. 8 wire culture is gradually eroding as people find it more attractive to do less.

“ACT has already proposed a new Minister and Ministry of Regulation to control the impacts of regulation like the Minister of Finance controls the supply of money taxed from New Zealanders. The Minister and Ministry would ensure new and existing regulations meet tough new standards and would put red tape on the chopping block. Today, we’re announcing the first four sectors that will undergo a red tape review.

“Early childhood education faces a host of regulations aimed at protecting the safety and wellbeing of children and improving the quality of education. However, not all regulations are made equally, and over-regulation is hurting the sector. We need to get the regulations right to ensure ECE is accessible and affordable for all New Zealanders.

“New Zealand’s health system is under serious pressure due to a lack of workforce. Lifting constraints on the supply of workers and the activities they can undertake can ensure more Kiwis will have access to timely care. For example, ACT has heard from the aged care sector that international nurses struggle to meet the language requirements in the competence assessment programme, despite them possessing better written and oral language communication than most Kiwis. The Ministry would weigh up whether regulations like this were actually having a positive impact, and if not it would scrap them.

“Farmers face a significant regulatory burden, often for no practical benefit. Yesterday, Dairy NZ published a survey that showed 99 per cent of dairy farmers have an issue with government regulation.

“The financial services sector is also swamped in red tape. Many regulations are designed to achieve the same thing, but cumulatively add up to a huge burden. For example, financial services have to submit multiple regular reports to different agencies, covering similar ground, whether it’s the Reserve Bank, Financial Markets Authority, Commerce Commission and trustees. The Ministry of Regulation would consider the reporting overlaps and whether there is a more efficient way of achieving compliance.

“ACT is committed to tackling New Zealand’s productivity crisis. To do so we need to get rid of regulations that only add costs and compliance, and put productivity at the heart of everything government does.

“The only way New Zealanders can afford better healthcare, housing, education - anything, really - is if workers first produce more valuable goods and services to sell to the world. ACT will get the government out of the way.

“A vote for ACT is a vote to cut red tape. A vote for ACT is a vote for higher productivity and wages. A vote for ACT is a vote for real change.”

ACT's policy document is here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Scoop Election Podcast: TOP Party Strategies And Twitter (X) Stories


TOP Party strategist Will Hall gives us the low down on Ilam electorate campaign. We also have a quick dive into some political twitter stories engaging the Twitterati - or nowadays - Xerati. We look at does James Shaw have a full Bachelor of Arts and who is the mysterious Thomas Cranmer. Finally, we check out a politician that’s saddling up for Election 23... More

Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look... More




 
 
NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 