Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Shanan Halbert Applauds 85 More Public Houses In Northcote

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Shanan Halbert

Shanan Halbert applauds 85 more public houses in Northcote

Northcote MP Shanan Halbert has today welcomed the opening of 85 new public houses in Northcote.

“It was fantastic to host Hon Megan Woods in the electorate for the opening of these new homes.

“Public housing is a vital part of our community that provides our most vulnerable with a stable and affordable place to live.

“These homes are easing the cost of living for those who need it the most, by reducing the risk of illness that comes from living in a damp or overcrowded home, lessening the time off work and school, and time and costs going back forth between doctors and hospital.

While some people are only critical this really is a credit to the work of Kāinga Ora and the ambition of this Labour Government delivering for our community.

“I’m pleased to see this great progress on this large-scale development that includes social housing, Kiwibuild, and market-priced housing. We continue to see solid investment in housing, health, and education,” says Shanan Halbert.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Shanan Halbert on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: TOP Strategies & Twitter (X) Stories

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who is the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look... More




 
 
NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 