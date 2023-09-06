Shanan Halbert Applauds 85 More Public Houses In Northcote
Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Shanan Halbert
Shanan Halbert applauds 85 more public houses in
Northcote
Northcote MP Shanan Halbert has today
welcomed the opening of 85 new public houses in
Northcote.
“It was fantastic to host Hon Megan Woods
in the electorate for the opening of these new
homes.
“Public housing is a vital part of our
community that provides our most vulnerable with a stable
and affordable place to live.
“These homes are
easing the cost of living for those who need it the most, by
reducing the risk of illness that comes from living in a
damp or overcrowded home, lessening the time off work and
school, and time and costs going back forth between doctors
and hospital.
While some people are only critical this
really is a credit to the work of Kāinga Ora and the
ambition of this Labour Government delivering for our
community.
“I’m pleased to see this great progress
on this large-scale development that includes social
housing, Kiwibuild, and market-priced housing. We continue
to see solid investment in housing, health, and
education,” says Shanan
Halbert.
