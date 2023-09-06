Shanan Halbert Applauds 85 More Public Houses In Northcote

Northcote MP Shanan Halbert has today welcomed the opening of 85 new public houses in Northcote.

“It was fantastic to host Hon Megan Woods in the electorate for the opening of these new homes.

“Public housing is a vital part of our community that provides our most vulnerable with a stable and affordable place to live.

“These homes are easing the cost of living for those who need it the most, by reducing the risk of illness that comes from living in a damp or overcrowded home, lessening the time off work and school, and time and costs going back forth between doctors and hospital.

While some people are only critical this really is a credit to the work of Kāinga Ora and the ambition of this Labour Government delivering for our community.

“I’m pleased to see this great progress on this large-scale development that includes social housing, Kiwibuild, and market-priced housing. We continue to see solid investment in housing, health, and education,” says Shanan Halbert.

