Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National To Deliver 10,000 EV Chargers

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will supercharge electric vehicle infrastructure with a comprehensive, nationwide EV network of 10,000 public chargers to unleash the renewable transition, deliver infrastructure and rebuild the economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

National’s Supercharging EV Infrastructure plan includes:

· Invest $257 million over four years to deliver 10,000 public EV chargers, nearly 10 times more than the current number

· Revive the highly successful Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) funding model to deliver a nationwide EV charging network with chargers located where drivers need them

· Eliminate the need for resource consents for EV charging points to reduce up-front costs

· End the ‘ute tax’ and clean car discount schemes which Labour said would be fiscally neutral, but which are unnecessary, expensive and fiscally unsustainable

“Supercharging EV Infrastructure is part of National’s plan to rebuild the economy. After six years of Labour’s economic mismanagement, the economy is in recession, wages haven’t been keeping up with inflation and mortgage rates are hitting Kiwis in the back pocket,” Mr Luxon says.

“National will get our economy back on track by delivering the infrastructure New Zealand needs for the future.

“Around 20 per cent of New Zealand’s total emissions come from transport, so embracing EVs is crucial to delivering our climate change commitments.

“However, Kiwis won’t switch to an EV if they are anxious about whether they will be able to recharge it when and where they need to. Under the Labour Government, investment in public EV infrastructure has not kept pace with the rising number of EVs and New Zealand now has the fewest public chargers per electric vehicle in the OECD.

“Accelerating the rollout of EV infrastructure, from the 1200 currently available to 10,000 in 2030, will give more Kiwis the confidence to make the switch to electric. That will help achieve both New Zealand’s climate change goals and National’s plan to rebuild the economy for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

“National will unleash the transition to an electric transport system by investing in EV infrastructure and cutting red tape to deliver more chargers, in more places, more quickly and more cheaply.

“However, National does not believe New Zealanders who can afford a brand-new electric car need a subsidy from taxpayers to buy it. The move to EVs will happen without subsidies as those who can afford new cars choose to reduce their personal carbon footprints and their dependence on fossil fuels. We will therefore end the clean car discount scheme.

“At the same time, National will scrap Labour’s unfair and regressive ‘ute tax’, which taxes the essential work vehicles used by farmers and tradies, many of whom have no practical option to switch to an EV.

“Labour said this tax would pay for subsidies for people buying new EVs, but Labour’s figures were wrong and the scheme has required $281 million from taxpayers to cover the subsidies. This is a poor use of public money, and the Ministry of Transport has admitted the subsidy scheme is fiscally unsustainable.

“National’s priority is rolling out public charging infrastructure, using the highly successful co-investment model National previously used to deliver high-speed fibre internet across the country.

“National’s EV charger network plan builds on our Electrify NZ policy which will unleash investment in renewable energy, as well as lines upgrades, that are needed to support the transition to EVs.

“Delivering better infrastructure is a key part of National’s plan to rebuild the economy to get it working for all New Zealanders. A strong economy means an end to the cost-of-living crisis, higher incomes, lower mortgage rates, and it means New Zealand can also afford the quality public services we all rely on.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies & Twitter (X) Stories

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look... More




 
 
NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 