Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National On Right Track With Road Infrastructure

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National is welcoming the findings of a new report highlighting the economic benefits of world-class road infrastructure and confirming the need for delivering key road infrastructure across the country, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The Northern Infrastructure Forum’s report into state highway investments has found that two of National’s flagship transport projects, announced as part of our Transport for the Future policy, will provide compelling benefits for New Zealand’s economy, improving supply chain efficiency and productivity.

“The report finds that the Warkworth to Wellsford and Cambridge to Piarere expressways, two integral components of National’s vision of four lanes between Whangarei and Tauranga, will each contribute $500 million a year to New Zealand’s GDP and $6 billion to New Zealand’s economy within 20 years.

“It outlines the importance of investing in key roading infrastructure across the country. Building new Roads of National Significance will not only improve safety and resilience in our transport network, but will also provide significant economic benefits for all New Zealanders.

“Over the past six years, New Zealand’s transport infrastructure pipeline has come to a halt. Labour has failed to start and complete one single major infrastructure project during their time in government, reducing productivity and leaving motorists stuck in worsening congestion.

“Labour cancelled the Warkworth to Wellsford and Cambridge to Piarere expressways upon entering office, costing millions of dollars in lost productivity to New Zealand’s supply chain and the wider economy.

“National is the party of infrastructure. We have a strong track record of funding, consenting, and delivering major infrastructure projects such as the Auckland City Rail Link, the Waterview Tunnel, the Waikato Expressway, Transmission Gully, and the recently completed Puhoi to Warkworth motorway.

“National will build on our track record of delivering the key transport infrastructure projects that New Zealand needs. We will deliver 13 new Roads of National Significance around the country, allowing New Zealanders to get to where they want to be faster and safer, and providing significant benefits to New Zealand’s economy.

"National will rebuild the economy and get it working for Kiwis – so we can all get ahead and bring down the cost of living.

"A stronger economy means tackling the cost-of-living crisis, higher incomes, lower mortgage rates, and it means New Zealand can afford the quality public services we all rely on.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look. More




 
 
Policy: NZ’s Most Comprehensive Election Guide

Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies including health, education, incomes, & employment. Users can favourite the policies they like & see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden. More


Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More

Roy Morgan: National & ACT On Course For Victory

The latest polling shows a National/Act coalition is set for victory at next month’s election, increasing their combined support by 1.5% points to 49% in August & well ahead of the governing Labour/Greens coalition, which was up 1.5% points at 37.5%. More


National: 10,000 EV Chargers

National will invest $257M over four years in a nationwide network of 10,000 public charging stations to fortufy the EV infrastructure, unleash a renewable energy transition, deliver resilient infrastructure, and rebuild the economy. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 