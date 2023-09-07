National To Boost Tourism Recovery To Help Economy

A National Government will create a new Great Walk, and broaden the working holiday visa, to boost the recovery of tourism and help rebuild the economy, National’s Tourism spokesperson Joseph Mooney says.

“Under Labour, New Zealand is in recession, the cost of living continues to rise faster than wages, food prices are at a record high and mortgages and rents are unaffordable. National will rebuild the economy and manage it well so we can all get ahead.

“Tourism is one of New Zealand's largest export earners, and the money it earns helps New Zealand pay its bills and afford the public services on which we all rely.

“However, the combination of the pandemic and the Labour Government have taken tourism backwards. More than a year since borders re-opened, visitor numbers and tourism jobs have not fully recovered. High inflation, high interest rates and broken immigration settings have punished the tourism and hospitality sectors, pushing many small operators to the brink.

“National will deliver practical and sensible support to make our beautiful country even more attractive to visitors, so tourism operators – including those in the regions – can get on with delivering world-class experiences and hospitality and growing their businesses and the economy.”

National’s plan to boost tourism includes:

Creating a new 80km Great Walk in the South Island at Waiau – Toa/Molesworth

Lifting the upper age for working holiday visas from 30 to 35 years, and allowing people to apply for a second and third work visa while worker shortages continue

Electrifying the New Zealand Cycle Trail, with $3 million to co-invest in e-bike chargers

Investing $5 million over four years to promote regional events

“A National Government will also fix Department of Conservation concessions so businesses operating on the DoC estate have more security in their tenure and therefore confidence about investing in their businesses.

“The total cost of the package of improvements will be $22 million over four years. National will fund this from unallocated revenue from the International Visitor Levy.

“These are useful, practical and affordable initiatives to help tourism recover after a difficult few years.

“A stable National-led Government will manage the economy well to get it working for all New Zealanders. A thriving tourism sector, increasing New Zealand’s export income, is an important part of that plan.”

© Scoop Media

