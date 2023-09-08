Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Govt Confirms Additional Support For Enabling Good Lives

Friday, 8 September 2023, 12:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Minister for Disability Issues


The Government has confirmed $73.7 million over the next four years and a further $40.5m in outyears to continue to transform the disability support system, Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan has announced.

“The Enabling Good Lives (EGL) approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities and governance structures,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“The funding allocated today was initially set aside as contingency funding prior to the establishment of Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People. I’m delighted it can now go towards making a real difference in the lives of thousands of
Disabled New Zealanders.

“This Government is continuing to transform the disability system, ensuring that disabled people, tāngata whaikaha Māori and their whānau all benefit from the EGL approach, which increases self-determination.

“This funding strengthens protections for disabled people, will extend EGL to new regions, transform existing disability support services and build community capability and leadership opportunities for disabled people.

“Disabled people should be able to have more choice and control over the decisions they make for their own lives and be able to pursue their goals like everyone else.

“I am proud that our Government has made a record investment in disability communities – from the establishment of Whaikaha in 2022, to committing $863.6m through Budget 2023 to help ease cost pressures on disability support services, to ending the discriminatory Minimum Wage Exemption and so much more.

“While this funding will make a significant difference to many, I acknowledge there is still more to be done. The drawdown of this funding is another significant step towards a national rollout of the EGL approach and transformation of our disability system,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

Editor’s notes:

The contingency funding will enable Whaikaha to deliver the following:

  • Improved safeguarding for people who are at risk of abuse (2,500 people will experience change over 4 years).
    • Improving safeguarding will help respond to the issues raised by the Royal Commission on abuse in state care.
  • Extending EGL to historically under-served communities (1,000 people will experience change over four years).
    • This initiative will begin the process of extending EGL to two new sites. This work will explore opportunities to integrate with Whānau Ora.
  • Transforming existing disability support services (5,400 people will experience change over 4 years).
    • This initiative will change how existing disability support services operate. ­­­
  • Building community capability for partnership and stewardship (e.g. disability leadership groups).
    • This will fund the establishment of regional leadership groups and the building of their capability and capacity.
  • System infrastructure changes.
    • Developing the data and payment system used in the demonstration sites into established systems.
  • Transformation management.
    • This will establish a Transformation Management Office (TMO) within Whaikaha to plan and implement the work programme. The TMO will oversee the detailed development and implementation of the contingency funded initiatives.

