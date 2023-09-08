Hipkins Again Refuses To Rule Out New Jobs Tax

Labour are determined to weaken the economy and tax Kiwis even more, with Chris Hipkins today again refusing to rule out implementing a jobs tax next term, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“While the cost of living crisis continues to rage on, Chris Hipkins is threatening a policy that would strip another $834 a year from the pay cheques of typical Kiwi workers.

“Earlier in the week Grant Robertson said that a jobs tax would be introduced when ‘economic conditions allowed’, and hours later Chris Hipkins said New Zealand’s economic fundamentals were in good shape.

“Now today we have the Prime Minister adding to this uncertainty by joining Grant Robertson in refusing to rule out implementing a jobs tax next term.

“Labour has to come clean with Kiwis: are they laying the groundwork for an extra tax on New Zealanders?

“Labour’s proposed jobs tax will mean every working New Zealander and every employer will be hit with a new tax of 1.39 per cent every year to pay for a gold-plated welfare scheme.

“It would make a worker on an income of $60,000, $834 worse off every year. That’s $834 less for groceries, bills, and people’s own savings. It’s a cost Kiwis simply can’t afford.

“Employers, who are already doing it tough under Labour, will also be hit with the 1.39 per cent tax. For a small business with ten employees on median wages, that would add $7200 to the annual tax bill. That’s $7200 less cash available for pay rises and may be forced to hike prices to pay for it.

“The choice for New Zealanders on October 14 is clear - a strong, stable National-led Government with a plan for the future that will rebuild the economy to reduce the cost of living and help Kiwis get ahead, including with well-deserved tax relief to the squeezed middle so that they can keep more of what they earn.

“Or three more years of a high taxing, high spending Labour-led government that is out of touch with reality and lacks the plans and ideas needed to address the issues facing New Zealanders.”

