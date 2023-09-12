Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PREFU Shows No Recession, Growing Economy, More Jobs And Wages Ahead Of Inflation

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 1:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • Economy to grow 2.6 percent on average over forecast period
  • Treasury not forecasting a recession
  • Inflation to return to the 1-3 percent target band next year
  • Wages set to grow 4.8 percent a year over forecast period
  • Unemployment to peak below the long-term average
  • Fiscal Rules met - Net debt to peak at 22.8 percent of GDP in 2024/25 and return to surplus in forecast period (2026/27).

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows New Zealand’s economy is turning the corner with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and the North Island Weather Events weigh on the Government’s books.

“The economy is holding its own in an uncertain global environment. The Treasury is forecasting average annual growth of 2.6 percent between 2023 and 2027, the addition of 105,000 new jobs and wages to grow faster than inflation,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

“Our economic plan to support New Zealanders dealing with the cost of living while investing in building a stronger, more resilient and inclusive economy is working.

“The economy is 2.9 percent bigger than a year ago and close to 7 percent larger since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The number of people in work rose by 113,000 in the June year – 69,000 more than forecast in May’s budget.

“We have a solid base as we face the challenges ahead. Unemployment is forecast to remain below the long-term average of 5.8 percent – peaking at 5.4 percent before declining to 4.6 percent at the end of the forecast period. Wage growth will outpace declining inflation, meaning household budgets will stretch further.

“The economy is turning a corner, but the challenges remain very real. New Zealand continues to feel the ongoing ripples of the 1-in-100 year economic shock from the global pandemic. Earlier this year, the country also experienced its second largest natural disaster.

“This has been reflected in the Crown accounts. While core Crown tax revenue was $3.9 billion higher than last year, it was $2.9 billion behind where Treasury had forecast it to be in May’s budget. Since May we have seen a further deterioration in the global economy, particularly in China, which will continue to have a direct impact on the New Zealand economy.

“In this uncertain environment, the Government has continued to respond to ensure we meet our balanced and responsible fiscal goals of a surplus in the forecast period and net debt below the limit of 30 percent of GDP. We acted swiftly in response to the deteriorating economic picture through our Fiscal Sustainability and Effectiveness Programme that found a further $4 billion savings on top of the $4 billion we found in May’s Budget.

“The deficit is forecast to fall from a peak of $11.4 billion in the current year to a surplus of $2.1 billion in 2026/27, a year later than projected in the Budget in May. Over the next four years, Treasury is forecasting real government consumption to decline on average by 0.2 percent a year which will help ease inflation pressures.

Net debt is projected to peak at 22.8 percent of GDP in 2024/25 and fall to 21 percent of GDP by the end of the forecast period. Our debt levels continue to compare favourably to the countries we often compare ourselves with. According to the IMF. in 2023 net debt will reach 36 percent in Australia, 95 percent in the UK and 95 percent in the US.

“Our continued focus on careful and prudent financial management is even more important as we know the North Island Weather Events will have a sizeable impact on the Government’s finances in coming years’ as we support the communities and regions affected with the recovery and rebuild. The Treasury estimates the costs of asset damage from the floods and Cyclone at between $9 billion and $14.5 billion, with half of that related to central or local government such as roads.

“Over $2 billion of support has been committed so far for the response and recovery from the North Island Weather Events. Another $6 billion in initial funding has been committed for a National Resilience Plan to focus on the longer term response, including meeting $1.7 billion in cost-sharing agreements with councils and future-proofing roads and other infrastructure such as flood protection, telecommunications and electricity networks.

“Our responsible financial management means we have the capacity to meet the impacts of extreme weather events and future challenges. As the major credit ratings agencies have noted recently, our debt levels are among the lowest in the world and well below the Government’s debt ceiling of 30 percent.

“Treasury’s long-term projections also show surpluses are maintained on average over the period, while net debt is projected to continue declining to 9.2 percent of GDP.

“The PREFU shows New Zealand remains resilient in the face of challenging conditions thanks to the Government’s economic plan. We are striking a balance between supporting New Zealanders with cost of living pressures and investing in strong public services and a resilient infrastructure network while carefully managing our resources to ensure the long term sustainability of the economy.

“New Zealanders have the opportunity to build on the hard-earned gains of recent years with a balanced economic plan that will deliver high wages and greater economic security as we transition to a low emissions future. This is not the time to put that at risk with dubious tax promises that will fuel inflation and deep cuts in the public services that New Zealanders rely on,” Grant Robertson said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Seymour Acting Up, And Labour’s Lost Cause


To use a musical analogy, ACT Party leader David Seymour is to centre-right parties what Lindsay Buckingham was to Fleetwood Mac – a talented guy, insufferable, and born to be fired from the band. Clearly, the man from Epson believes that hey, he didn’t spend those years hovering at 1% in the polls to let some soft-headed chump like Christopher Luxon swoop in, take over and screw up the landing. Whatever his motivation, Seymour has been threatening to sit on the cross benches if need be, if he doesn’t get enough policy concessions... More




 
 
Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More


Government: Investing In The South Island’s Roading Resilience

$12M to improve the resilience of roads in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions. Hope Bypass earmarked in draft Government Policy Statement on land transport. $127M invested in the top of the south’s roads since flooding in 2021 and 2022. More


Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More

Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More


Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 