New Zealand Provides Support To Morocco
Thursday, 14 September 2023, 11:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Aotearoa New Zealand will provide humanitarian support to
those affected by last week’s earthquake in Morocco,
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced
today.
“We are making a contribution of $1 million
to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red
Crescent Societies (IFRC) to help meet humanitarian
needs,” Nanaia Mahuta said.
“The IFRC is working
with the Moroccan Red Crescent to deliver essential relief
items such as food, tents and blankets, and to provide
lifesaving medical assistance, psychological support and
protection for those most in need.
“Aotearoa New
Zealand is deeply saddened by the loss of life and
devastation caused by this earthquake. Our thoughts are with
affected communities,” Nanaia Mahuta said.
Aotearoa
New Zealand stands ready to consider requests for assistance
from the Government of
Morocco.
