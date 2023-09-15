Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

A National/ACT Government Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

Friday, 15 September 2023, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets.

With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling.

“The Green Party’s plan is the right and compassionate thing to do to make sure that no matter what, everyone will always have enough to cover life’s essentials. All paid for by a simple and fair tax on the wealthiest few,” says the Green Party’s social development spokesperson, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Over the last week or so, we have seen clearer than ever the choice people have in October. A National and ACT vision so bleak, so selfish, so petty, it’s hard to believe. Or a vision of an Aotearoa where we work together to make sure everyone has what they need to live a good life.

“National refuses to be upfront about what happens after people are evicted from state homes. ACT and National also have no answer to what happens next once income support is ripped away - particularly for whānau with children.

“ACT and National’s policies would literally leave people out in the cold.

“What ACT also spectacularly fails to realise is that being on a benefit or in work is not an all or nothing choice. A huge number of people are on benefits because they are unable to work full time. This support is essential to these people coping with the cost of living crisis that these two parties apparently care so much about.

“The Green Party understands that when times are tough, people need support - not punitive hoops to jump through right when they’re already struggling.

“The Green Party’s Income Guarantee includes a family top up that will replace Working for Families with a single, simple payment for all families who need it and end the unfair discrimination of the In Work Tax Credit. It will provide parents or caregivers with up to $215 every week for the first child, and $135 a week for every other child.

“We would also transform ACC into an Agency of Comprehensive Care so if anyone has to stop working due to illness, they will receive a minimum payment of 80% of the full-time minimum wage

“As ACT continues to introduce cruel policy and National struggles to explain how they would *actually* pay for their tax cuts, it’s becoming increasingly clear they could resort to cutting essential public services and make life harder for people.

“Poverty is a political choice. The Green Party is choosing to end it, rather than making it worse. Our plan will provide lasting solutions that will guarantee everyone has what they need to live a good life and cover the essentials - even when times are tough,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Government: New Birthing Unit At Waitākere Hospital

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced funding of $12.3M for a new primary birthing unit at Waitākere Hospital. The development of the Waitākere Primary Birthing Unit is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth $7.7B currently being planned and delivered across Aotearoa. More


Government: Investing In West Coast’s Roading Resilience

The Government is investing over $22M across eighteen projects to improve the resilience of West Coast roads that have been affected by extreme weather and a dedicated Transport Resilience Fund has been established for early preventative works to protect the state highway network from future disruption. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More


Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 