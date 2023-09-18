Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ACT Calls Out Te Pāti Māori For Misinformation

Monday, 18 September 2023, 9:52 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT is calling out Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Deborah Ngarewa-Packer for flagrant misinformation on the Treaty and ACT’s policies,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This morning on TVNZ Breakfast, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said that ACT is ‘anti-treaty’ and ‘anti-Māori.’ She goes on to suggest ACT would not honour Treaty settlements.

“New Zealand deserve honest healthy debate on our future, and our constitutional settings as a country. We have a right to debate whether New Zealand’s future lies with co-government and different rights based on ancestry, or whether we want to be a modern, multi-ethnic liberal democracy where every Kiwi has the same rights.

“Ngarewa-Packer says ACT is anti-Māori, an absurd claim when four of our top twenty candidates, and three sitting MPs are themselves Māori. What Ngarewa-Packer is really saying is that you can’t be Māori if you don’t agree with her.

“Ngarewa-Packer said that under ACT, ‘every [treaty] settlement that’s been enacted is not full and final.’ The misinformation is appalling, ACT has supported every Treaty settlement bill in parliament, and I frequently say that the Treaty settlement process is a triumph that should be respected.

“She also says that ACT is ‘anti te tiriti,’ however ACT consistently uses te tiriti, the Māori language version, to base its policies on. The ultimate effect of ACT’s proposal to legislate the Treaty Principles and hold a referendum on them is to further embed te tiriti into New Zealand’s constitutional settings.

“Far from being anti-Māori, anti-Treaty, or anti-settlement, ACT is in favour of all three. It is time to call out those pedalling misinformation about party policies, starting with Te Pait Māori’s flagrant and divisive rhetoric about ACT. They need to accept that people of all backgrounds have the right to honest, healthy debate about the future of our country.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Government: New Birthing Unit At Waitākere Hospital

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced funding of $12.3M for a new primary birthing unit at Waitākere Hospital. The development of the Waitākere Primary Birthing Unit is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth $7.7B currently being planned and delivered across Aotearoa. More

Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Green Party: ACT Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets. With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling. Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. More

