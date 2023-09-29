Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Mood Of The Boardroom Shows Mood For Real Change

Friday, 29 September 2023, 9:04 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“With 78 per cent of those surveyed in the NZ Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom saying the next Government needs to implement major cuts to government spending, it is clearer than ever that ACT and its well thought out plan to cut $25.5 billion of wasteful spending is needed,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Business leaders told the Herald that the wasteful spending needs to end to fix the economy. ACT lays out how to do this in our alternative budget. Some of the quotes from business leaders were:

  • “the incoming government needs to take a critical look at the 40 per cent spending increase in recent years and ask what is being delivered for it”
  • “reduce the bureaucracy and as a consequence the cost of government across the nation”
  • while the debt level is not alarming by international levels, the situation will continue to worsen as we continue to live beyond our means”
  • they (Government Departments) are over-resourced with staff busy getting in the way of getting things done at the coal face and with limited experience in policy and strategy”

“By cutting corporate and middle-class welfare and reducing the size of the public service ACT shows how to cut $25.5 billion in spending over four years. This means we can afford to make essential investments like boosting GP capitation grants, paying good teachers more, increasing prison capacity, increasing defence spending, and sharing GST with councils to build infrastructure.

“ACT’s Alternative Budget is the most realistic and responsible economic plan being proposed. It’s not about who gets what and how much, it’s about setting New Zealand back on a path to prosperity, with a strong economy that will serve generations to come.

Other key facts:

  • ACT’s policy to establish public private partnerships for road infrastructure construction is the highest rated policy
  • 82% see ACT as a strong coalition partner
  • ACT’s education policies all ranked among the top policies of all parties

“There’s a mood for real change out there. The Government can’t carry on with the same tax, borrow and spend attitude or New Zealand won’t be the place we want it to be for current and future generations. ACT is willing to tell the truth about the state of our economy and our country. ACT has the courage to make the tough decisions required for real change. New Zealanders face a choice: more of the same, or real change. The choice is ours.”

Peter Dunne: Hipkins Will Be Held Responsible, But Not To Blame

Chris Hipkins demonstrated enthusiasm borne of desperation in the second leaders' debate. After his lacklustre performance in the first debate and on the campaign trail, he needed to. What was most notable was his focus on National's record when in office, rather than his government's own achievements. But it's unlikely to be enough to reverse Labour's declining fortunes. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
Labour Party: National Out Of Ideas On Law & Order

After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More


National Party: More Police To Target Inner-City Crime

A National Government will deliver more frontline police officers to focus on inner-city crime prevention and enforcement. “Crime has escalated under Labour, particularly in downtown and CBD areas including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton," says Mark Mitchell. More


National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More

Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More

