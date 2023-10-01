Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT To Streamline AML Compliance As Part Of Small Business Package

Sunday, 1 October 2023, 7:45 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

  • Make Anti Money Laundering (AML) compliance user friendly for small business.
  • Introduce a Minister and Ministry of Regulation to police red tape and regulation making from within Government.
  • Immediately abolish Fair Pay Agreements and supporting freedom to contract.
  • Get rid of the complicated and burdensome system for temporary work visas and replace it with simple demand-based pricing, while tackling the sources of Immigration NZ’s slow processing times.
  • Place a moratorium on minimum wage increases for three years.
  • Remove the January 2 public holiday to help small business absorb the cost of Matariki.
  • Reinstate 90-day trials for all businesses, not just those with fewer than 20 employees.
  • Reduce the costs of unfounded personal grievances to employers.
  • Introduce an hours-based accrual system for annual leave, which will make it significantly easier to calculate entitlements and removes the need for complicated pay-as-you-go provisions.
  • Make it easier to build new business premises, supermarkets, logistics infrastructure and farm improvements.
  • Welcome foreign investment by exempting investors from countries within the OECD from the need to receive Overseas Investment Office approval.
  • Reform the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act, paring it back to first principles.
  • Lower the cost of imported goods by abolishing tariffs.

“Small businesses are the backbone of New Zealand’s economy. If New Zealand is to have a thriving and productive economy, we need to make it a better place for small business to operate in. ACT is committed to doing that,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Starting a business is brave and involves taking huge risks. We understand the pressures that business owners are under and want to create sensible, practical policies which support them.

“Today we announce a package of policies for Small Business, led by a commitment to deal with prohibitively expensive, frustrating, and ineffective AML compliance.

“Anti money laundering (AML) regulations have been described as the world’s least effective policy experiment, with compliance costs possibly to the order of 100 times higher than the amount of laundered money seized. The laws were created with casinos and banks in minds but has since been widened to include smaller businesses who don’t have dedicated compliance teams and are put in a difficult position to comply within strict deadlines and face major fines for delays. ACT would implement a more risk-based approach, tailored to the size, nature, and risk level of various entities.

“Specifically, with regard to AML, ACT would:

  • Reduce compliance costs associated with the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act
  • Provide clear guidelines on how to comply with the legislation instead of a wait-to-prosecute approach
  • Simplify customer due diligence processes for low-risk customers or transactions, including relaxed rules for low-risk trusts
  • Allow reporting entities to certify the identity, source of wealth, and source of funds for clients with whom they have an established relationship
  • Allow scanned copies to be accepted
  • Extend timeframes for small businesses to submit reports to Police

“Cutting through AML red tape is one example of ACT’s approach. Too many rules are created by bureaucrats in Wellington who don’t have a proper understanding of what impact they have. To them it’s just words on a form, to the business owner having to comply it is time and money spent on something that might not be doing anyone any good. ACT’s Minister and Ministry for Regulations would get rid of unnecessary regulations and prevent more from being added.

“Since Labour came to power it has added expense after added expense for small business owners. Increases in minimum wage, so called “fair pay” agreements, another public holiday, the end of 90 day trials - how are businesses meant to grow when the Government is inflicting more costs on them at every opportunity?

“Labour thinks they’re helping employees with these but they’ve made it harder for them to be hired in the first place. We’ve all seen the emptied shopfronts and ‘lease’ signs that have become so prevalent over Labour’s term.

“Take 90-day trials for example, they gave employers the opportunity to take a chance on workers they wouldn’t otherwise. Young or low-skilled workers, or people who have been out work, have the most to gain from being employed on a trial basis. ACT will bring them back for all businesses.

“’Fair pay’ agreements amount to compulsory unionism that will reduce productivity and make it harder for employers to grow their businesses. ACT will get rid of them immediately.

“It is the same with the minimum wage, a policy that seems kind but is the opposite in reality. In 2022 MBIE advised the Government to go slower in raising the minimum wage and estimated that thousands fewer jobs would be created because of the rapid increase in the level of the minimum wage.

“ACT will reverse these anti-business policies. We’ll create an environment for investment by making it easier to access credit and easier to build and develop.

“ACT will welcome foreign direct investment from friendly OECD nations, we’ll make it easier to access credit under the CCCFA, and we’ll make sure investment goes further by making it easier to develop new business premises and logistics infrastructure. This is what is required to support greater levels of productivity, jobs, and higher incomes.

“ACT has employers’ backs. We will fight on their behalf for more sensible, sustainable economic policies so they can grow their businesses and employ more New Zealanders.”

Policy document is found here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Mediawatching: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending that it’s a close race anymore TVNZ’s political team have decided to just be straight with their audience. On Saturday 30 September, bro, dude, maaate, political reporter Benedict Collins warned potential EV buyers to "get in quick" after National announced their policy of cutting the clean car discount. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Labour Party: National’s Plan Means More Cuts, More Kids In Poverty

National’s fiscal plan has failed to fill the massive fiscal hole in its dodgy tax scheme, it will mean more cuts to public services, more children being put into poverty, and an end to action on climate change. To make matters worse, National have tried to make their numbers add up by cutting benefits to the tune of $2 billion. More


National Party: Disciplined Spending, Lower Taxes, Less Debt

National claims it will restore discipline to government spending, lower taxes, & reduce net debt compared to the PREFU. “The return of a National government means a return to responsible economic management, which will enable our economy to grow and get New Zealand back on track," says Nicola Willis. More

Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More


National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 