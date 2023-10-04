Severe Gaps In Monitoring Violent Offenders On Bail

Alarm bells should be ringing at the risk to public safety the bail system's “disarray” poses, National's Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith and Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell say.

"Revelations this morning show it has been known for years there are severe gaps monitoring violent offenders on bail,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“Public safety seems to be such a low priority that these have not been plugged.

"What is worse is that while these deficiencies existed, the number of people on electronically monitored bail has increased 147 per cent and the number absconding electronic bail has more than doubled.

"An internal Police report earlier this year said the increasing use of electronically monitored bail compromised public safety.

"Instead of the Labour Government taking urgent action, their pathetic response was to say they will review the situation after the election."

“Police don’t have the IT system, resources or numbers to be able to respond to Labour’s reckless policy changes which poured violent offenders back into community’s on electronic bail,” Mr Mitchell says.



"Many criminals have already figured out that Labour is soft on crime, which is why some are actively campaigning to stop National being elected.

"Unlike Labour, National will unashamedly make public safety the number one priority of the criminal justice system. National has already announced that we will deliver an extra 300 frontline Constables over the next four years in central city locations.

“This election, voters have a clear choice. Only National has the policies to get tough on gangs, to ensure there are consequences for youth offenders, including military academies, and to ensure sentences better reflect offending and that prisoners have more rehabilitation.

“National will rebuild the economy to bring down the cost of living, deliver tax relief, restore law and order, and deliver better education and healthcare for New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

