TPM Should Apologise To Victims Of Crime
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 6:15 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Police reports show that Te Pāti Māori has played
fast and loose with the truth in their characterisation of
an alleged home invasion. The police have confirmed there
was no ‘home invasion’, there was no ‘ram raid’ and
there was no racial motivation. They should apologise to all
the genuine victims of serious crimes for making misleading
criminal claims so they can play the victim,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“The police report says
“Police do not believe that the incidents have been
racially motivated or coordinated. While we acknowledge that
the incidents in which people have come on to the property
will have been unsettling, we do not believe these
constitute a home-invasion style entry into the
house.”
“First there was zero evidence to their
claims that race-baiting from political rivals caused the
incident, now it has been confirmed the incident itself was
not a ram raid or a home invasion at all. It instead sounds
like they were the victim of an election hoarding theft, as
have many other parties in the area.
“They have
misled the people of New Zealand so they can smear their
political rivals on the election campaign. This is politics
at its lowest
ebb.”
Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. The National Party would have been screaming to high heaven that this just goes to show that decent New Zealanders are no longer safe in their homes from the criminal underclass, and that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More