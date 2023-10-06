Kiwis Rushing To Check Out National’s Tax Calculator
Friday, 6 October 2023, 1:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
More than 50,000 New Zealanders logged on to National’s
tax calculator last night to see how much tax relief they
will get in National’s Back Pocket Boost policy,
National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis
says.
“More than 300,000 New Zealanders have now
logged on to see how much tax relief they will get under a
National government.
“National’s Back Pocket Boost
tax relief plan will increase after-tax pay for the squeezed
middle, making a family with young kids up to $250 a
fortnight better off, and a child-free median income worker
up to $50 a fortnight better off.
“National’s
FamilyBoost childcare tax credit will help around 130,000
New Zealand families with young children get a tax rebate of
up to $150 per fortnight.
“How much people get will
depend on their circumstances. That’s why we are
encouraging New Zealanders to visit National’s tax
calculator.
“This election is going to be close. It
is all about the economy and which party can rebuild it
after six years of decline and Kiwis going backwards under
Labour.
“It is clear on the campaign trail that
Labour candidates are crying out for new taxes. New Zealand
cannot afford another three years of the high taxing, high
spending Labour Government which has seen net debt blow out
from $5 billion to more than $100 billion.
“National
will rebuild the economy, end the cost-of-living crisis,
lift wages and deliver better public services for all New
Zealanders.”
Link to tax calculator:
https://www.nationaltaxcalculator.com/2023
