Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring

Friday, 6 October 2023, 6:08 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if an violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail. It’s only a matter of time before someone else is killed by an offender on home detention.

“Offenders on home detention put New Zealanders’ safety at risk by committing about 1,500 offences every year, including 143 Acts Intended To Cause Injury in 2021/22.

“ACT has previously called for a review of the use of electronic monitoring for offenders which has increased dramatically under Labour to almost 6,000 people last year. Since October 2017, there has been an:

  • 83 per cent increase in sexual offenders on electronic monitoring
  • 133 per cent increase in gang members sentenced for violence offences on electronic monitoring.

“There are some instances where home detention is appropriate. But there is a legitimate question about why violent and sexual offenders are being allowed to serve their sentence at home.

“Ministers aren’t responsible for sentencing, but Labour has set the tone by being soft on crime and focusing on lowering the prison population. When you send a message to the judiciary that you want fewer people behind bars, they listen.

“ACT will always demand accountability for the victims of crime. The Government needs to start listening to New Zealanders and stop treating offenders like victims.”

