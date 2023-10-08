Statement On The Escalation Of Violence In Israel And Gaza
Sunday, 8 October 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today expressed grave
concern at the escalation of violence in Israel and
Gaza.
“New Zealand condemns unequivocally the terror
attacks led by Hamas on Israel. We are appalled by the
targeting of civilians, and the taking of hostages which
violate fundamental international humanitarian law
principles,” Chris Hipkins said.
“New Zealand has
designated the military wing of Hamas as a terrorist
organisation, and we recognise Israel’s right to defend
itself.”
“We are very concerned that the situation
will escalate in the coming days and New Zealand again calls
for restraint, the protection of non-combatants, and the
upholding of international humanitarian law by all
parties.”
New Zealanders in Israel are advised to
remain security conscious; monitor local media and stay
informed of developments; register on SafeTravel and, if you
require consular assistance, contact the New Zealand 24/7
Consular Emergency Line on +64 99 20 20
20.
© Scoop Media
